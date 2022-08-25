Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: TRINIDAD, TOBAGO & THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
TONIGHT: Mostly settled despite the isolated shower in few areas.
TOMORROW: Sunshine will be interrupted by periods of cloudiness and showers. There is also a medium (60%) chance of thunderstorm activity, especially during the afternoon favouring Western areas of Trinidad. Isolated street/flash flooding events are likely with heavier downpours. Gusty winds are also possible.
Seas: Slight to Moderate.
Waves: Up to 1.5m IN OPEN WATERS
Below 1.0m; Choppy near showers IN SHLTD AREAS
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 23°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 32°C 31°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian