Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW: TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO & THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

TONIGHT: Most­ly set­tled de­spite the iso­lat­ed show­er in few ar­eas.

TO­MOR­ROW: Sun­shine will be in­ter­rupt­ed by pe­ri­ods of cloudi­ness and show­ers. There is al­so a medi­um (60%) chance of thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, es­pe­cial­ly dur­ing the af­ter­noon favour­ing West­ern ar­eas of Trinidad. Iso­lat­ed street/flash flood­ing events are like­ly with heav­ier down­pours. Gusty winds are al­so pos­si­ble.

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate.

Waves: Up to 1.5m IN OPEN WA­TERS

Be­low 1.0m; Chop­py near show­ers IN SHLTD AR­EAS

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 23°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 32°C 31°C

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com