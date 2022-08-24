Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: TRINIDAD, TOBAGO & THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
TONIGHT: Mostly settled despite a few showery intervals and the medium (40%) chance of the Isolated thunderstorm.
TOMORROW: Variably cloudy with intermittent showers in varying localities interrupting settled conditions. There is a medium (40%) chance of Isolated thunderstorms in a few areas Gusty winds and street flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms!
Seas: Slight. Waves: up to 1.3m IN OPEN WATERS
Below 0.5m IN SHLTD AREAS
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 23°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 30°C 30°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian