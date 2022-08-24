Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW: TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO & THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

TONIGHT: Most­ly set­tled de­spite a few show­ery in­ter­vals and the medi­um (40%) chance of the Iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm.

TO­MOR­ROW: Vari­ably cloudy with in­ter­mit­tent show­ers in vary­ing lo­cal­i­ties in­ter­rupt­ing set­tled con­di­tions. There is a medi­um (40%) chance of Iso­lat­ed thun­der­storms in a few ar­eas Gusty winds and street flood­ing can oc­cur in the event of heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms!

Seas: Slight. Waves: up to 1.3m IN OPEN WA­TERS

Be­low 0.5m IN SHLTD AR­EAS

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 23°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 30°C 30°C

