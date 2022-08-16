Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW TRINIDAD:
Tonight: Partly cloudy at times with showers over few areas.
Tomorrow: Generally hot and sunny with the likelihood of showers over few areas. There is also a low (30%) chance of the odd isolated thunderstorm over southwestern areas. Saharan dust is present in the atmosphere. Persons that are sensitive to this change in air quality should take the necessary precautions.
TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
Tonight & Tomorrow: Generally fair apart from the odd isolated shower. SEAS: Slight – Moderate
WAVES:
IN OPEN WATERS : Up to 1.3m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: Below 0.5m
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 24°C Crown Point 25°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature Piarco 33°C Crown Point 32°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian