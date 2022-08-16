Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW TRINIDAD:

Tonight: Part­ly cloudy at times with show­ers over few ar­eas.

To­mor­row: Gen­er­al­ly hot and sun­ny with the like­li­hood of show­ers over few ar­eas. There is al­so a low (30%) chance of the odd iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm over south­west­ern ar­eas. Sa­ha­ran dust is present in the at­mos­phere. Per­sons that are sen­si­tive to this change in air qual­i­ty should take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

Tonight & To­mor­row: Gen­er­al­ly fair apart from the odd iso­lat­ed show­er. SEAS: Slight – Mod­er­ate

WAVES:

IN OPEN WA­TERS : Up to 1.3m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: Be­low 0.5m

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 24°C Crown Point 25°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 33°C Crown Point 32°C

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com