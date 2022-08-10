Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

Tonight: Clear and cool con­di­tions de­spite the odd overnight show­er.

To­mor­row: Pre­dom­i­nant­ly hot and sun­ny con­di­tions over most ar­eas with a few show­ers dur­ing the late morn­ing to mid-af­ter­noon pe­ri­od in a few ar­eas. There is the 40% (medi­um) chance of a heavy show­er or thun­der­storm over west­ern and north­ern ar­eas dur­ing the af­ter­noon.

GUSTY WINDS, STREET AND FLASH FLOOD­ING MAY AC­COM­PA­NY HEAVY SHOW­ERS AND THUN­DER­STORMS

SEAS: Slight to Mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.0 to 1.5m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: near calm

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 25°C Crown Point 26°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 33°C 32°C

