Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
Tonight: Clear and cool conditions despite the odd overnight shower.
Tomorrow: Predominantly hot and sunny conditions over most areas with a few showers during the late morning to mid-afternoon period in a few areas. There is the 40% (medium) chance of a heavy shower or thunderstorm over western and northern areas during the afternoon.
GUSTY WINDS, STREET AND FLASH FLOODING MAY ACCOMPANY HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS
SEAS: Slight to Moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS: 1.0 to 1.5m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: near calm
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 25°C Crown Point 26°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 33°C 32°C
