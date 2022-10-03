3 octubre, 2022
Mundo

Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

3 horas ago
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW: TRINIDAD & TO­BA­GO and the WIND­WARD IS­LANDS:  

Tonight: Gen­er­al­ly fair night with a few show­ers de­vel­op­ing af­ter mid­night.  

To­mor­row: Sun­ny con­di­tions will be in­ter­rupt­ed by a few light to mod­er­ate show­ers. There is a medi­um chance (60%) of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storms favour­ing the af­ter­noon. Part­ly cloudy night with a few show­ers and the low chance (30%) of an iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing pos­si­ble near heavy down­pours! 

LEE­WARD IS­LANDS: Tonight and to­mor­row: Pre­dom­i­nant­ly fair con­di­tions de­spite one or two iso­lat­ed show­ers.  

SEAS: Slight to Mod­er­ate WAVES:  

IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.0m to 1.5m  

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: 0.1m to 0.5m 

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture          Pi­ar­co    24°C      Crown Point  24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture                    32°C                            32°C

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
110380