Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW: TRINIDAD & TO­BA­GO and the WIND­WARD IS­LANDS:

Tonight: Gen­er­al­ly fair night with a few show­ers de­vel­op­ing af­ter mid­night.

To­mor­row: Sun­ny con­di­tions will be in­ter­rupt­ed by a few light to mod­er­ate show­ers. There is a medi­um chance (60%) of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storms favour­ing the af­ter­noon. Part­ly cloudy night with a few show­ers and the low chance (30%) of an iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing pos­si­ble near heavy down­pours!

LEE­WARD IS­LANDS: Tonight and to­mor­row: Pre­dom­i­nant­ly fair con­di­tions de­spite one or two iso­lat­ed show­ers.

SEAS: Slight to Mod­er­ate WAVES:

IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.0m to 1.5m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: 0.1m to 0.5m

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 24°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 32°C 32°C

