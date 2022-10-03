Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: TRINIDAD & TOBAGO and the WINDWARD ISLANDS:
Tonight: Generally fair night with a few showers developing after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny conditions will be interrupted by a few light to moderate showers. There is a medium chance (60%) of isolated thunderstorms favouring the afternoon. Partly cloudy night with a few showers and the low chance (30%) of an isolated thunderstorm. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding possible near heavy downpours!
LEEWARD ISLANDS: Tonight and tomorrow: Predominantly fair conditions despite one or two isolated showers.
SEAS: Slight to Moderate WAVES:
IN OPEN WATERS: 1.0m to 1.5m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: 0.1m to 0.5m
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 24°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 32°C 32°C
