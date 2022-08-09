Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: TRINIDAD & TOBAGO and the WINDWARD ISLANDS:
Tonight: Initially fair night with a few showers developing after midnight. There is the low chance (30%) of an isolated early morning thunderstorm.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy morning with a few light to moderate showers. Improvement is expected as the morning progresses to give a mostly sunny afternoon. Fair evening and night. Gusty winds and street flooding possible near heavy showers or thunderstorms!
LEEWARD ISLANDS: Tonight and tomorrow: Fair night. Initially sunny conditions with showers developing as the day progresses. Partly cloudy night with the odd shower.
SEAS: Moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS : 1.5m to 2.0m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: Less than 1.0m
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 23°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 32°C 31°C
