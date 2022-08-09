Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW: TRINIDAD & TO­BA­GO and the WIND­WARD IS­LANDS:

Tonight: Ini­tial­ly fair night with a few show­ers de­vel­op­ing af­ter mid­night. There is the low chance (30%) of an iso­lat­ed ear­ly morn­ing thun­der­storm.

To­mor­row: Part­ly cloudy morn­ing with a few light to mod­er­ate show­ers. Im­prove­ment is ex­pect­ed as the morn­ing pro­gress­es to give a most­ly sun­ny af­ter­noon. Fair evening and night. Gusty winds and street flood­ing pos­si­ble near heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms!

LEE­WARD IS­LANDS: Tonight and to­mor­row: Fair night. Ini­tial­ly sun­ny con­di­tions with show­ers de­vel­op­ing as the day pro­gress­es. Part­ly cloudy night with the odd show­er.

SEAS: Mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS : 1.5m to 2.0m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: Less than 1.0m

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 23°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 32°C 31°C

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

