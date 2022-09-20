Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND GRENA­DA:

Tonight: Part­ly cloudy with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers. There is al­so a medi­um (40 – 60%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty.

To­mor­row: Part­ly cloudy/cloudy with pe­ri­ods of rain­fall and thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, es­pe­cial­ly dur­ing the af­ter­noon/evening. An Ad­verse Weath­er Alert (Yel­low Lev­el) comes in­to ef­fect at 5:00am

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

Tonight & To­mor­row: Gen­er­al­ly fair de­spite show­ers over few ar­eas.

SEAS: Slight – Mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS: Near 2.0m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: Be­low 1.0m; Oc­ca­sion­al­ly Chop­py

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co: 24°C Crown Point 25°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 32°C 31°C

Rain­fall Ac­cu­mu­la­tions From 2pm To 2pm 4.6 mm 1.1 mm

