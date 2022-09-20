Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND GRENADA:
Tonight: Partly cloudy with occasional showers. There is also a medium (40 – 60%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy/cloudy with periods of rainfall and thunderstorm activity, especially during the afternoon/evening. An Adverse Weather Alert (Yellow Level) comes into effect at 5:00am
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
Tonight & Tomorrow: Generally fair despite showers over few areas.
SEAS: Slight – Moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS: Near 2.0m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: Below 1.0m; Occasionally Choppy
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco: 24°C Crown Point 25°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 32°C 31°C
Rainfall Accumulations From 2pm To 2pm 4.6 mm 1.1 mm
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian