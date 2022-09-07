Weather Forecast – Tonight and tomorrow 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 04:30 pm, today, covering the period: tonight and tomorrow…
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Tonight: A fair night, despite isolated showers and the low (30%) chance of the heavier shower or thunderstorm nearing dawn.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy morning with few showers and the medium (40%) chance of the heavier shower or isolated thunderstorm. Mostly sunny afternoon despite the isolated shower. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding can occur near heavy downpours.
THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Tonight: Mostly settled despite lingering showers.
Tomorrow: Fair to partly cloudy with light showery interruptions.
LEEWARD ISLANDS
Variably cloudy with scattered, light to moderate showers and the likelihood of a few heavier showers or thunderstorms.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 23.2ºC
Today’s Maximum 32.7ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Minimum 23.0ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 24.3ºC
Today’s Maximum 30.6ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Minimum 24.0ºC
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight
Waves: Up to 1.0 m in open waters;
Smooth in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Tuesday 6 September 2022 = TRACE
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 65.3 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Tuesday 6 September 2022 = 1.7 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 53.4 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:11 PM
TIDES
Issued at Tuesday, 06th of September 2022 and valid for Wednesday, 07th of September 2022
Port of Spain
HIGH 12:51 AM 02:31 PM
LOW 07:44 AM 07:50 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 12:46 AM 02:09 PM
LOW 07:42 AM 07:38 PM
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian