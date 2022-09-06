Weather Forecast – Tonight and tomorrow 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 04:30 pm, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: tonight and to­mor­row…

TRINIDAD AND TO­BA­GO

Tonight: A fair night, de­spite iso­lat­ed show­ers and the low (30%) chance of the heav­ier show­er or thun­der­storm near­ing dawn.

To­mor­row: Part­ly cloudy morn­ing with few show­ers and the medi­um (40%) chance of the heav­ier show­er or iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm. Most­ly sun­ny af­ter­noon de­spite the iso­lat­ed show­er. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing can oc­cur near heavy down­pours.

THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

Tonight: Most­ly set­tled de­spite lin­ger­ing show­ers.

To­mor­row: Fair to part­ly cloudy with light show­ery in­ter­rup­tions.

LEE­WARD IS­LANDS

Vari­ably cloudy with scat­tered, light to mod­er­ate show­ers and the like­li­hood of a few heav­ier show­ers or thun­der­storms.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 23.2ºC

To­day’s Max­i­mum 32.7ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum 23.0ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.3ºC

To­day’s Max­i­mum 30.6ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight

Waves: Up to 1.0 m in open wa­ters;

Smooth in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Tues­day 6 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = TRACE

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 65.3 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Tues­day 6 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = 1.7 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 53.4 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:11 PM

TIDES

Is­sued at Tues­day, 06th of Sep­tem­ber 2022 and valid for Wednes­day, 07th of Sep­tem­ber 2022

Port of Spain

HIGH 12:51 AM 02:31 PM

LOW 07:44 AM 07:50 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 12:46 AM 02:09 PM

LOW 07:42 AM 07:38 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

