Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

Trinidad, To­ba­go and the Wind­wards:

Tonight: Most­ly set­tled apart from a few show­ers to­wards predawn. There is al­so a 40% (medi­um) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storms dur­ing ear­ly morn­ing.

To­mor­row: Part­ly cloudy with a few light to mod­er­ate show­ers. There is a 60% (medi­um) chance of iso­lat­ed af­ter­noon heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms. Cloudi­ness will per­sist overnight with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing may oc­cur near heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms.

Re­main­der of the Less­er An­tilles: Tonight: Most­ly set­tled apart from a few show­ers to­wards predawn.

To­mor­row: Hot and sun­ny de­spite a few brief show­ers. Night will be fair. SEAS: Slight to mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.0m to 1.5m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: Smooth

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co: 24°C Crown Point 25°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 32°C 31°C

