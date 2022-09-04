Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
Trinidad, Tobago and the Windwards:
Tonight: Mostly settled apart from a few showers towards predawn. There is also a 40% (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorms during early morning.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a few light to moderate showers. There is a 60% (medium) chance of isolated afternoon heavy showers or thunderstorms. Cloudiness will persist overnight with occasional showers. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding may occur near heavy showers or thunderstorms.
Remainder of the Lesser Antilles: Tonight: Mostly settled apart from a few showers towards predawn.
Tomorrow: Hot and sunny despite a few brief showers. Night will be fair. SEAS: Slight to moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS: 1.0m to 1.5m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: Smooth
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco: 24°C Crown Point 25°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature Piarco 32°C 31°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian