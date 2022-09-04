Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW: TRINIDAD & TO­BA­GO and the RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

Tonight: Part­ly cloudy with a few light to mod­er­ate show­ers and the low chance (30%) of an iso­lat­ed heavy show­er/thun­der­storm.

To­mor­row: Part­ly cloudy con­di­tions with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers and the medi­um chance (60%) of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storms. Gusty winds and street flood­ing like­ly near heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms!

SEAS: Slight to Mod­er­ate WAVES:

IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.0m to 1.5m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: 0.1m to 0.5m

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 24°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 33°C 31°C

