Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a press release from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: TRINIDAD & TOBAGO and the REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few light to moderate showers and the low chance (30%) of an isolated heavy shower/thunderstorm.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy conditions with occasional showers and the medium chance (60%) of isolated thunderstorms. Gusty winds and street flooding likely near heavy showers or thunderstorms!
SEAS: Slight to Moderate WAVES:
IN OPEN WATERS: 1.0m to 1.5m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: 0.1m to 0.5m
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 24°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 33°C 31°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian