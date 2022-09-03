Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
Tonight : Mostly fair despite few partly cloudy interruptions with showers over few areas. There is a 60% (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity mainly after midnight.
Tomorrow : Partly cloudy/ cloudy conditions with occasional showers/ rain over some areas. There is a 60% (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity during the morning and early afternoon. Evening/ night will be mostly settled despite few lingering showers. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms.
SEAS: Slight to Moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS: 1.0 m to 1.5 m.
IN SHELTERED AREAS: Below 1.0 m.
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 24°C Crown Point 25°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature Piarco 31°C 31°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian