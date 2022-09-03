Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

Tonight : Most­ly fair de­spite few part­ly cloudy in­ter­rup­tions with show­ers over few ar­eas. There is a 60% (medi­um) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty main­ly af­ter mid­night.

To­mor­row : Part­ly cloudy/ cloudy con­di­tions with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers/ rain over some ar­eas. There is a 60% (medi­um) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty dur­ing the morn­ing and ear­ly af­ter­noon. Evening/ night will be most­ly set­tled de­spite few lin­ger­ing show­ers. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing can oc­cur in the event of heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms.

SEAS: Slight to Mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.0 m to 1.5 m.

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: Be­low 1.0 m.

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 24°C Crown Point 25°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 31°C 31°C

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

