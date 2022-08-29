Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: TRINIDAD & TOBAGO and the REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
Tonigh t: Generally fair night with the odd shower, mainly after midnight.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy conditions with occasional showers and the medium chance (40%) heavy showers and thunderstorms favouring the afternoon. Settled evening and night despite a few lingering showers. Gusty winds and street flooding likely near heavy showers or thunderstorms!
SEAS: Moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS: 1.0m to 1.5m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: 0.1m to 0.5m
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 23°C Crown Point 24°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature 32°C 31°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian