Weather Forecast: Tonight and Tomorrow

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW: TRINIDAD & TO­BA­GO and the RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

Tonigh t: Gen­er­al­ly fair night with the odd show­er, main­ly af­ter mid­night.

To­mor­row: Part­ly cloudy con­di­tions with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers and the medi­um chance (40%) heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms favour­ing the af­ter­noon. Set­tled evening and night de­spite a few lin­ger­ing show­ers. Gusty winds and street flood­ing like­ly near heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms!

SEAS: Mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS: 1.0m to 1.5m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: 0.1m to 0.5m

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 23°C Crown Point 24°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture 32°C 31°C

