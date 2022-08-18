Weather Forecast – Thursday 18 August 2022 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period today until midnight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Today will be generally hot and sunny with the likelihood of brief showers over few areas. There is also a low (30%) chance of the odd isolated thunderstorm over western areas of Trinidad. Tonight, conditions will be generally fair apart from the odd isolated shower.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.7ºC
today’s forecast maximum 33.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.5ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Below 0.5 m; Choppy near showers, in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Wednesday 17 August 2022 = NIL
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 106.4 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Wednesday 17 August 2022 = NIL
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 148.2 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:23 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 08:48 AM 08:50 PM
LOW 02:36 AM 02:24 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 08:52 AM 08:41 PM
LOW 02:30 AM 02:32 PM
