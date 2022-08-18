Weather Forecast – Thursday 18 August 2022 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od to­day un­til mid­night…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

To­day will be gen­er­al­ly hot and sun­ny with the like­li­hood of brief show­ers over few ar­eas. There is al­so a low (30%) chance of the odd iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm over west­ern ar­eas of Trinidad. Tonight, con­di­tions will be gen­er­al­ly fair apart from the odd iso­lat­ed show­er.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.7ºC

to­day’s fore­cast max­i­mum 33.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.5ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 0.5 m; Chop­py near show­ers, in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Wednes­day 17 Au­gust 2022 = NIL

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 106.4 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Wednes­day 17 Au­gust 2022 = NIL

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 148.2 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:23 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 08:48 AM 08:50 PM

LOW 02:36 AM 02:24 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 08:52 AM 08:41 PM

LOW 02:30 AM 02:32 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com