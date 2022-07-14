Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: this af­ter­noon and tonight…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

This af­ter­noon, sun­shine will be in­ter­rupt­ed by part­ly cloudy pe­ri­ods with show­ers over few ar­eas. There is a low (30%) chance of the odd, iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm.

Ex­pect in­creas­ing cloudi­ness as the night pro­gress­es with in­ter­mit­tent show­ers/rain in vary­ing ar­eas, main­ly af­ter mid­night. There is a medi­um (60%) chance of heavy show­ers or iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty.

Gusty winds and street flood­ing can oc­cur in the event of heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms.

A mild con­cen­tra­tion of Sa­ha­ran dust re­mains present in the at­mos­phere. Sen­si­tive per­sons should take all nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum - 23.4ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum - 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum - 25.0ºC

Fore­cast Max­i­mum - 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Mod­er­ate

Waves: 1.5 m to 2.0 m in open wa­ters;

be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Wednes­day 13 Ju­ly 2022 = trace amounts

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 121.8 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Wednes­day 13 Ju­ly 2022 = nil

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 68.4 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:50 AM

Sun­set: 6:32 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 03:54 AM 05:14 PM

LOW 10:36 AM 10:37 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 03:32 AM 04:48 PM

LOW 10:25 AM 10:17 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

