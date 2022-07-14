Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
This afternoon, sunshine will be interrupted by partly cloudy periods with showers over few areas. There is a low (30%) chance of the odd, isolated thunderstorm.
Expect increasing cloudiness as the night progresses with intermittent showers/rain in varying areas, mainly after midnight. There is a medium (60%) chance of heavy showers or isolated thunderstorm activity.
Gusty winds and street flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms.
A mild concentration of Saharan dust remains present in the atmosphere. Sensitive persons should take all necessary precautions.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum - 23.4ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum - 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum - 25.0ºC
Forecast Maximum - 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Moderate
Waves: 1.5 m to 2.0 m in open waters;
below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Wednesday 13 July 2022 = trace amounts
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 121.8 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Wednesday 13 July 2022 = nil
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 68.4 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:50 AM
Sunset: 6:32 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 03:54 AM 05:14 PM
LOW 10:36 AM 10:37 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 03:32 AM 04:48 PM
LOW 10:25 AM 10:17 PM
