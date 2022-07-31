Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period this afternoon and tonight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Cloudy periods with intermittent showers in varying localities during the early afternoon will gradually give way to hazy and breezy conditions. A few of these showers will become moderate to heavy and be accompanied by gusty winds in excess of 55km/h. A High Wind Alert #1 – YELLOW LEVEL is in effect.
There is the 60-70% (medium to high) chance of a thunderstorm favouring Tobago and northern Trinidad. Gusty winds, street and flash flooding may accompany heavy showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight, conditions will be hazy at first with a few showers toward midnight.
There is a moderate concentration of Saharan dust in the atmosphere. Sensitive persons are advised to take the necessary precautions.
THE LEEWARD ISLANDS
Weather conditions will be predominantly sunny and breezy with one or two brisk showers in a few areas.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 30.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 30.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: 2.0 m to 2.5 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m but choppy near showers in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Tuesday 28 June 2022 = 1.2 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 273.2 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Saturday 30 July 2022 = 8.4 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 227.5 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:54 AM
Sunset: 6:30 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 05:03 AM 06:09 PM
LOW 11:44 AM 11:45 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 04:57 AM 05:43 PM
LOW 11:33 AM 11:27 PM
