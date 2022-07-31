Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od this af­ter­noon and tonight …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

Cloudy pe­ri­ods with in­ter­mit­tent show­ers in vary­ing lo­cal­i­ties dur­ing the ear­ly af­ter­noon will grad­u­al­ly give way to hazy and breezy con­di­tions. A few of these show­ers will be­come mod­er­ate to heavy and be ac­com­pa­nied by gusty winds in ex­cess of 55km/h. A High Wind Alert #1 – YEL­LOW LEV­EL is in ef­fect.

There is the 60-70% (medi­um to high) chance of a thun­der­storm favour­ing To­ba­go and north­ern Trinidad. Gusty winds, street and flash flood­ing may ac­com­pa­ny heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms.

Tonight, con­di­tions will be hazy at first with a few show­ers to­ward mid­night.

There is a mod­er­ate con­cen­tra­tion of Sa­ha­ran dust in the at­mos­phere. Sen­si­tive per­sons are ad­vised to take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

THE LEE­WARD IS­LANDS

Weath­er con­di­tions will be pre­dom­i­nant­ly sun­ny and breezy with one or two brisk show­ers in a few ar­eas.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 30.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 30.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: 2.0 m to 2.5 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m but chop­py near show­ers in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Tues­day 28 June 2022 = 1.2 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 273.2 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sat­ur­day 30 Ju­ly 2022 = 8.4 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 227.5 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:54 AM

Sun­set: 6:30 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 05:03 AM 06:09 PM

LOW 11:44 AM 11:45 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 04:57 AM 05:43 PM

LOW 11:33 AM 11:27 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

