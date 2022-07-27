Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

…for Wednes­day 27 Ju­ly 2022

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: to­day un­til mid­night…

TRINIDAD AND TO­BA­GO, AND THE SOUTH­ERN WIND­WARDS

Sun­shine will like­ly be in­ter­rupt­ed by few in­ter­vals of show­ers. There is al­so a medi­um (60%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty, favour­ing west­ern ar­eas. Street flood­ing and gusty winds are pos­si­ble dur­ing heavy down­pours.

Tonight’s weath­er will be gen­er­al­ly set­tled apart from lin­ger­ing show­ers in a few ar­eas.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Gen­er­al­ly fair with the like­li­hood of iso­lat­ed show­ers.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s fore­cast max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m, chop­py near show­ers, in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Tues­day 26 Ju­ly 2022 = 0.4 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 258.1 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Tues­day 26 Ju­ly 2022 = 3.9 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 201.6 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:54 AM

Sun­set: 6:31 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 02:39 AM 04:06 PM

LOW 09:39 AM 09:24 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 02:28 AM 03:48 PM

LOW 09:24 AM 08:55 PM

