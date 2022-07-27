Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

…for Wednesday 27 July 2022
The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: today until midnight…
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, AND THE SOUTHERN WINDWARDS
Sunshine will likely be interrupted by few intervals of showers. There is also a medium (60%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity, favouring western areas. Street flooding and gusty winds are possible during heavy downpours.
Tonight’s weather will be generally settled apart from lingering showers in a few areas.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Generally fair with the likelihood of isolated showers.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s forecast maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m, choppy near showers, in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Tuesday 26 July 2022 = 0.4 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 258.1 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Tuesday 26 July 2022 = 3.9 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 201.6 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:54 AM
Sunset: 6:31 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 02:39 AM 04:06 PM
LOW 09:39 AM 09:24 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 02:28 AM 03:48 PM
LOW 09:24 AM 08:55 PM
