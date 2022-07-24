Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS
This afternoon will be generally sunny and hazy despite few isolated showers. There is a low chance of the heavy afternoon shower favouring western areas of Trinidad.
Tonight, conditions will be mostly fair but hazy.
A significant concentration of Saharan dust is present in the atmosphere. Sensitive persons are advised to take the necessary precautions.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Generally fair but hazy conditions will likely be interrupted by cloudy periods with showers over few areas. There is a low (30%) chance of the isolated thunderstorm.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.1ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.1ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Saturday 23 July 2022 = nil
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 258.2 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Saturday 23 July 2022 = nil
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 197.7 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:53 AM
Sunset: 6:31 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 12:24 AM 02:11 PM
LOW 07:24 AM 07:01 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 12:26 AM 02:19 PM
LOW 07:36 AM 07:08 PM
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian