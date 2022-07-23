Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight …
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Predominantly sunny, hazy and breezy today, despite the odd, brief shower. There is also the low (20%) chance of a heavy shower along hilly areas.
Expect a fair and hazy night with a gentle breeze.
A moderate concentration of Saharan dust remains in the atmosphere. Sensitive persons should continue to take the necessary precautions.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy intervals with brief showers will at times interrupt a mostly sunny, hazy and breezy day. Hazy and breezy night despite the isolated shower.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Moderate
Waves: Up to 2.0 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Friday 22 July 2022 = trace amounts
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 258.2 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Friday 22 July 2022 = 0.8 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 197.7 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:53 AM
Sunset: 6:31 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH ******* 01:06 PM
LOW 06:25 AM 06:04 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 12:24 AM 02:11 PM
LOW 07:24 AM 07:01 PM
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian