Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: this af­ter­noon and tonight …

TRINIDAD AND TO­BA­GO

Pre­dom­i­nant­ly sun­ny, hazy and breezy to­day, de­spite the odd, brief show­er. There is al­so the low (20%) chance of a heavy show­er along hilly ar­eas.

Ex­pect a fair and hazy night with a gen­tle breeze.

A mod­er­ate con­cen­tra­tion of Sa­ha­ran dust re­mains in the at­mos­phere. Sen­si­tive per­sons should con­tin­ue to take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Part­ly cloudy in­ter­vals with brief show­ers will at times in­ter­rupt a most­ly sun­ny, hazy and breezy day. Hazy and breezy night de­spite the iso­lat­ed show­er.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 2.0 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Fri­day 22 Ju­ly 2022 = trace amounts

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 258.2 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Fri­day 22 Ju­ly 2022 = 0.8 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 197.7 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:53 AM

Sun­set: 6:31 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH ******* 01:06 PM

LOW 06:25 AM 06:04 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 12:24 AM 02:11 PM

LOW 07:24 AM 07:01 PM

