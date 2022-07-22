Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: this af­ter­noon and tonight…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be part­ly cloudy and hazy with the like­li­hood of brief show­ers over few ar­eas.

A sig­nif­i­cant con­cen­tra­tion of Sa­ha­ran dust is present in the at­mos­phere. Per­sons that are sen­si­tive to this change in air qual­i­ty should take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.6ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.2ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Mod­er­ate

Waves: 1.5 m to 2.0 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Thurs­day 21 Ju­ly 2022 = 7.3 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 258.2 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Thurs­day 21 Ju­ly 2022 = 1.4 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 196.9 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:53 AM

Sun­set: 6:31 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 11:49 AM 11:32 PM

LOW 05:21 AM 05:06 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 12:15 AM 11:36 PM

LOW 05:40 AM 05:29 PM

