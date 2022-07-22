Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be partly cloudy and hazy with the likelihood of brief showers over few areas.
A significant concentration of Saharan dust is present in the atmosphere. Persons that are sensitive to this change in air quality should take the necessary precautions.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.6ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.2ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Moderate
Waves: 1.5 m to 2.0 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Thursday 21 July 2022 = 7.3 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 258.2 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Thursday 21 July 2022 = 1.4 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 196.9 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:53 AM
Sunset: 6:31 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 11:49 AM 11:32 PM
LOW 05:21 AM 05:06 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 12:15 AM 11:36 PM
LOW 05:40 AM 05:29 PM
