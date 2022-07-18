Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
This afternoon, mostly fair, hazy and breezy weather, despite few brief showers near hilly areas.
Initially, tonight will be fair and hazy, gradually becoming cloudy with scattered showers and the medium chance of isolated thunderstorm activity after midnight.
There is a moderate concentration of Saharan dust present in the atmosphere. Persons who are sensitive to these air quality changes should take the necessary precautions.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 26.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Moderate
Waves: Up to 2.0 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Sunday 17 July 2022 = 40.4 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 227.5 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Sunday 17 July 2022 = 5.0 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 104.9 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:52 AM
Sunset: 6:32 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 07:25 AM 08:15 PM
LOW 01:20 AM 01:43 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 07:12 AM 08:02 PM
LOW 01:06 AM 01:43 PM
