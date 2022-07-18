Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: this af­ter­noon and tonight …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

This af­ter­noon, most­ly fair, hazy and breezy weath­er, de­spite few brief show­ers near hilly ar­eas.

Ini­tial­ly, tonight will be fair and hazy, grad­u­al­ly be­com­ing cloudy with scat­tered show­ers and the medi­um chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty af­ter mid­night.

There is a mod­er­ate con­cen­tra­tion of Sa­ha­ran dust present in the at­mos­phere. Per­sons who are sen­si­tive to these air qual­i­ty changes should take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 26.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 2.0 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Sun­day 17 Ju­ly 2022 = 40.4 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 227.5 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sun­day 17 Ju­ly 2022 = 5.0 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 104.9 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:52 AM

Sun­set: 6:32 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 07:25 AM 08:15 PM

LOW 01:20 AM 01:43 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 07:12 AM 08:02 PM

LOW 01:06 AM 01:43 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

