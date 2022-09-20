Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND GRENADA
This afternoon will see partly cloudy/cloudy periods with scattered showers. There is also a medium (40 – 60%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Isolated street/flash flooding events are possible with heavier downpours.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be generally fair despite isolated showers.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 26.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Slight to Moderate
WAVES
Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m; occasionally choppy in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Monday 19 September 2022 = 2.6 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 166.6 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Monday 19 September 2022 = NIL
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 92.3 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:55 AM
Sunset: 6:03 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH NIL 01:51 PM
LOW 06:40 AM 06:23 PM
Scarborough
HIGH NIL 01:52 PM
LOW 07:02 AM 06:51 PM
