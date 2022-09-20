Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: this af­ter­noon and tonight…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND GRENA­DA

This af­ter­noon will see part­ly cloudy/cloudy pe­ri­ods with scat­tered show­ers. There is al­so a medi­um (40 – 60%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Iso­lat­ed street/flash flood­ing events are pos­si­ble with heav­ier down­pours.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be gen­er­al­ly fair de­spite iso­lat­ed show­ers.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 26.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Slight to Mod­er­ate

WAVES

Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m; oc­ca­sion­al­ly chop­py in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Mon­day 19 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = 2.6 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 166.6 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Mon­day 19 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = NIL

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 92.3 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:55 AM

Sun­set: 6:03 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH NIL 01:51 PM

LOW 06:40 AM 06:23 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH NIL 01:52 PM

LOW 07:02 AM 06:51 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com