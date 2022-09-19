Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od this af­ter­noon and tonight…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

This af­ter­noon will be part­ly cloudy, be­com­ing cloudy at times, with light to mod­er­ate show­ers and the medi­um (40%) chance of heavy show­ers / iso­lat­ed thun­der­storms main­ly dur­ing the day­time. Night time will be part­ly cloudy with a few show­ers. Gusty winds, street flood­ing and ag­i­tat­ed seas can oc­cur in ar­eas un­der heavy show­ers/ thun­der­storms.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.6ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 33.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 26.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Mod­er­ate

WAVES

Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Less than 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Sun­day 18 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = 26.5 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 164.0 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sun­day 18 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = 3.8 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 92.3 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:55 AM

Sun­set: 6:03 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 12:51 AM 11:14 PM

LOW 05:22 AM 04:53 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 01:25 AM 11:46 PM

LOW 06:04 AM 05:59 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

