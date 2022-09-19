Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period this afternoon and tonight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
This afternoon will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times, with light to moderate showers and the medium (40%) chance of heavy showers / isolated thunderstorms mainly during the daytime. Night time will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Gusty winds, street flooding and agitated seas can occur in areas under heavy showers/ thunderstorms.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.6ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 33.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 26.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Moderate
WAVES
Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Less than 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Sunday 18 September 2022 = 26.5 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 164.0 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Sunday 18 September 2022 = 3.8 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 92.3 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:55 AM
Sunset: 6:03 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 12:51 AM 11:14 PM
LOW 05:22 AM 04:53 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 01:25 AM 11:46 PM
LOW 06:04 AM 05:59 PM
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian