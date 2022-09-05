Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

…for Mon­day 5 Sep­tem­ber 2022

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: this af­ter­noon and tonight …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE SOUTH­ERN WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

This af­ter­noon will be part­ly cloudy/cloudy with a few pe­ri­ods of rain­fall. There is al­so a medi­um (40%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Iso­lat­ed street/flash flood­ing events are pos­si­ble with heav­ier down­pours.

Tonight will be gen­er­al­ly set­tled, apart from show­ers over few ar­eas.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Gen­er­al­ly fair with the like­li­hood of a few in­ter­vals of show­ers.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 28.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 28.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight

Waves: Up to 1.3 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 0.5 m; chop­py near show­ers, in shel­tered ar­eas

