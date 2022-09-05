Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

…for Monday 5 September 2022
The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS
This afternoon will be partly cloudy/cloudy with a few periods of rainfall. There is also a medium (40%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Isolated street/flash flooding events are possible with heavier downpours.
Tonight will be generally settled, apart from showers over few areas.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Generally fair with the likelihood of a few intervals of showers.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 28.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 28.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight
Waves: Up to 1.3 m in open waters;
Below 0.5 m; choppy near showers, in sheltered areas
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian