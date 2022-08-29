Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period this afternoon and tonight …
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
Predominantly hot and sunny conditions despite light to moderate showers in a few areas. There is the medium (40-60%) chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms favouring the western half of Trinidad. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding likely near heavy downpours.
Mostly fair weather tonight
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Generally weather fair conditions despite the low chance of a brief, isolated shower.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.7ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 33.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.8ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
0.1 to 0.5 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Sunday 28 August 2022 = 0.0 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 195.1 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Sunday 28 August 2022 = 0.3 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 333.2 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:17 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 04:54 AM 05:31 PM
LOW 11:12 AM 11:30 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 04:34 AM 04:59 PM
LOW 10:54 AM 11:00 PM
