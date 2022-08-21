Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od this af­ter­noon and tonight…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND GRENA­DA

Part­ly cloudy to cloudy con­di­tions this af­ter­noon, with few in­ter­vals of show­ers or light rain. There is al­so a medi­um (40% to 60%) chance of iso­lat­ed heav­ier show­ers or thun­der­storms.

Tonight’s weath­er will be gen­er­al­ly set­tled apart from show­ers over few ar­eas, and the low (30%) chance of the odd iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm.

Iso­lat­ed street/flash flood­ing events are pos­si­ble with heav­ier down­pours.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be gen­er­al­ly fair and hazy with show­ers over a few ar­eas.

