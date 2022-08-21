Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight 

…for Sunday 21 August 2022
The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period this afternoon and tonight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND GRENADA
Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions this afternoon, with few intervals of showers or light rain. There is also a medium (40% to 60%) chance of isolated heavier showers or thunderstorms.
Tonight’s weather will be generally settled apart from showers over few areas, and the low (30%) chance of the odd isolated thunderstorm.
Isolated street/flash flooding events are possible with heavier downpours.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be generally fair and hazy with showers over a few areas.
