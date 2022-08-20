Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

…for Saturday 20 August 2022
The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 10:00 am, today, covering the period: this afternoon and tonight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS
This afternoon will be variably cloudy with occasional showers interrupted by settled periods in varying localities. There is a medium to high (60%-70%) chance of thunderstorm activity in a few areas. Gusty winds and street flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated showers over few areas.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be mostly sunny despite the odd showery interruption. Tonight will be mostly settled.
