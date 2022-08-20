Weather Forecast – This afternoon and tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

…for Sat­ur­day 20 Au­gust 2022

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 10:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: this af­ter­noon and tonight…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE SOUTH­ERN WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

This af­ter­noon will be vari­ably cloudy with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers in­ter­rupt­ed by set­tled pe­ri­ods in vary­ing lo­cal­i­ties. There is a medi­um to high (60%-70%) chance of thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty in a few ar­eas. Gusty winds and street flood­ing can oc­cur in the event of heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms.

Tonight will be part­ly cloudy with iso­lat­ed show­ers over few ar­eas.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be most­ly sun­ny de­spite the odd show­ery in­ter­rup­tion. Tonight will be most­ly set­tled.

