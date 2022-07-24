Weather Forecast – Sunday 24 July 2022

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period today until midnight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Today will be generally hot and sunny with the likelihood of isolated showers, especially near western parts of Trinidad.
Tonight’s weather will be mostly clear and cool with only a low chance of the odd isolated shower.
A significant concentration of Saharan dust is present in the area. Persons sensitive to this should take the necessary precautions.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be generally fair despite partly cloudy intervals and showers from late afternoon.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.1ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 33.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.1ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Saturday 23 July 2022 = nil
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 258.2 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Saturday 23 July 2022 = nil
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 197.7 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:53 AM
Sunset: 6:31 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 12:24 AM 02:11 PM
LOW 07:24 AM 07:01 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 12:26 AM 02:19 PM
LOW 07:36 AM 07:08 PM
