Weather Forecast – Sunday 24 July 2022

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od to­day un­til mid­night …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

To­day will be gen­er­al­ly hot and sun­ny with the like­li­hood of iso­lat­ed show­ers, es­pe­cial­ly near west­ern parts of Trinidad.

Tonight’s weath­er will be most­ly clear and cool with on­ly a low chance of the odd iso­lat­ed show­er.

A sig­nif­i­cant con­cen­tra­tion of Sa­ha­ran dust is present in the area. Per­sons sen­si­tive to this should take the nec­es­sary pre­cau­tions.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be gen­er­al­ly fair de­spite part­ly cloudy in­ter­vals and show­ers from late af­ter­noon.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.1ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 33.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.1ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Sat­ur­day 23 Ju­ly 2022 = nil

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 258.2 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sat­ur­day 23 Ju­ly 2022 = nil

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 197.7 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:53 AM

Sun­set: 6:31 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 12:24 AM 02:11 PM

LOW 07:24 AM 07:01 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 12:26 AM 02:19 PM

LOW 07:36 AM 07:08 PM

