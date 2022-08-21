Weather Forecast – Sunday 21 August 2022 

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service at 06:00 am, today, covering the period today until midnight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy to overcast conditions today, with occasional showers and extended periods of light rain, with the high chance (70%) of a few heavy showers/thunderstorms. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding are likely near heavy downpours.
Expect a settled evening and night with a few lingering showers.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 23.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 29.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 30.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m in open waters
0.1 m to 0.5 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Saturday 20 August 2022 = 5.6 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 122.1 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Saturday 20 August 2022 = 30.9 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 256.0 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:23 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 12:59 AM 11:48 PM
LOW 05:54 AM 05:28 PM
Scarborough
HIGH ********* 01:33 PM
LOW 06:27 AM 06:05 PM
