Weather Forecast – Sunday 21 August 2022 

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice at 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od to­day un­til mid­night…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Part­ly cloudy to over­cast con­di­tions to­day, with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers and ex­tend­ed pe­ri­ods of light rain, with the high chance (70%) of a few heavy show­ers/thun­der­storms. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing are like­ly near heavy down­pours.

Ex­pect a set­tled evening and night with a few lin­ger­ing show­ers.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 23.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 29.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 30.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m in open wa­ters

0.1 m to 0.5 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Sat­ur­day 20 Au­gust 2022 = 5.6 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 122.1 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sat­ur­day 20 Au­gust 2022 = 30.9 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 256.0 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:23 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 12:59 AM 11:48 PM

LOW 05:54 AM 05:28 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH ********* 01:33 PM

LOW 06:27 AM 06:05 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com