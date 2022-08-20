Weather Forecast – Saturday 20 August 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od to­day un­til mid­night …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

To­day will be part­ly cloudy/cloudy with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers in­ter­rupt­ed by pe­ri­ods of sun­shine over vary­ing ar­eas. There is a medi­um to high (60%-70%) chance of thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Gusty winds and street flood­ing can oc­cur in the event of heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms. Ex­pect a part­ly cloudy night with iso­lat­ed show­ers over few ar­eas.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be most­ly fair de­spite a few brief iso­lat­ed show­ers.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 23.9ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m, oc­ca­sion­al­ly up to 2.0 m in the Lee­wards, in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Fri­day 19 Au­gust 2022 = 6.3 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 117.5 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Fri­day 19 Au­gust 2022 = 76.7 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 225.1 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:22 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 11:17 AM 10:42 PM

LOW 04:42 AM 04:13 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 12:10 AM 10:54 PM

LOW 05:08 AM 04:46 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com