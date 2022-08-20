Weather Forecast – Saturday 20 August 2022

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period today until midnight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Today will be partly cloudy/cloudy with occasional showers interrupted by periods of sunshine over varying areas. There is a medium to high (60%-70%) chance of thunderstorm activity. Gusty winds and street flooding can occur in the event of heavy showers or thunderstorms. Expect a partly cloudy night with isolated showers over few areas.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be mostly fair despite a few brief isolated showers.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 23.9ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m, occasionally up to 2.0 m in the Leewards, in open waters;
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Friday 19 August 2022 = 6.3 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 117.5 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Friday 19 August 2022 = 76.7 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 225.1 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:22 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 11:17 AM 10:42 PM
LOW 04:42 AM 04:13 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 12:10 AM 10:54 PM
LOW 05:08 AM 04:46 PM
