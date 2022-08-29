Weather Forecast – Monday 29 August 2022

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period today until midnight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Predominantly hot and sunny conditions today, despite light to moderate showers in a few areas. There is a low to medium (30% to 40%) chance for isolated thunderstorm activity favouring the afternoon period. Gusty winds and street flooding are possible near heavy showers or thunderstorms.
Mostly fair weather tonight.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.7ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 34.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.8ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open waters;
Smooth, 0.1 to 0.5 m, in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Sunday 28 August 2022 = 0.0 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 195.1 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Sunday 28 August 2022 = 0.3 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 333.2 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:17 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 04:54 AM 05:31 PM
LOW 11:12 AM 11:30 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 04:34 AM 04:59 PM
LOW 10:54 AM 11:00 PM
