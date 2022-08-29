Weather Forecast – Monday 29 August 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od to­day un­til mid­night …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Pre­dom­i­nant­ly hot and sun­ny con­di­tions to­day, de­spite light to mod­er­ate show­ers in a few ar­eas. There is a low to medi­um (30% to 40%) chance for iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty favour­ing the af­ter­noon pe­ri­od. Gusty winds and street flood­ing are pos­si­ble near heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms.

Most­ly fair weath­er tonight.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.7ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 34.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.8ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Smooth, 0.1 to 0.5 m, in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Sun­day 28 Au­gust 2022 = 0.0 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 195.1 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sun­day 28 Au­gust 2022 = 0.3 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 333.2 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:17 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 04:54 AM 05:31 PM

LOW 11:12 AM 11:30 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 04:34 AM 04:59 PM

LOW 10:54 AM 11:00 PM

