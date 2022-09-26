Weather Forecast – Monday 26 September 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: to­day un­til mid­night…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be part­ly cloudy to cloudy to­day, with pe­ri­ods of light to mod­er­ate show­ers oc­cur­ring in vary­ing lo­cal­i­ties. There is al­so a medi­um (60%) chance of iso­lat­ed heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms. Tonight, con­di­tions will be set­tled de­spite a few lin­ger­ing show­ers. Gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing are like­ly in ar­eas of heavy show­ers/thun­der­storms.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.3ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.8ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 31.0ºC

SEAS

Slight to Mod­er­ate

WAVES

1.0 to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Smooth in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Sun­day 25 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = 0.4 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 208.7 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Sun­day 25 Sep­tem­ber 2022 = NIL

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 142.5 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:55 AM

Sun­set: 5:59 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 04:09 AM 04:30 PM

LOW 10:15 AM 10:36 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 03:35 AM 03:47 PM

LOW 09:44 AM 09:57 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

