Weather Forecast – Monday 26 September 2022

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period: today until midnight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy today, with periods of light to moderate showers occurring in varying localities. There is also a medium (60%) chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms. Tonight, conditions will be settled despite a few lingering showers. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding are likely in areas of heavy showers/thunderstorms.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.3ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.8ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 31.0ºC
SEAS
Slight to Moderate
WAVES
1.0 to 1.5 m in open waters;
Smooth in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Sunday 25 September 2022 = 0.4 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 208.7 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Sunday 25 September 2022 = NIL
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 142.5 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:55 AM
Sunset: 5:59 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 04:09 AM 04:30 PM
LOW 10:15 AM 10:36 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 03:35 AM 03:47 PM
LOW 09:44 AM 09:57 PM
