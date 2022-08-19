Weather Forecast – Friday 19 August 2022

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period: today until midnight…
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Today’s predominantly hot and sunny conditions will be interrupted at times by a few partly cloudy/cloudy spells with showers. There is a medium (40% to 60%) chance that some of these showers would become heavy and/or thundery near Western and hilly areas. . Gusty winds and street flooding possible near heavy showers or thunderstorms.
Expect a partly cloudy night with intermittent, light to moderate showers
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
A partly cloudy/cloudy morning with occasional showers and the risk of the heavier shower in a few areas would gradually improve to give a sunny afternoon. Mostly fair weather tonight.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 24.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 23.8ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Moderate
Waves: Up to 1.5 m, occasionally up to 2.0 m in the Leewards, in open waters;
Below 1.0 m in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Thursday 18 August 2022 = 4.8 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 111.2 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Thursday 18 August 2022 = 0.2 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 148.4 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:23 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 09:54 AM 09:41 PM
LOW 03:35 AM 03:12 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 10:21 AM 09:41 PM
LOW 03:43 AM 03:29 PM
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian