Weather Forecast – Friday 19 August 2022

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: to­day un­til mid­night…

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

To­day’s pre­dom­i­nant­ly hot and sun­ny con­di­tions will be in­ter­rupt­ed at times by a few part­ly cloudy/cloudy spells with show­ers. There is a medi­um (40% to 60%) chance that some of these show­ers would be­come heavy and/or thun­dery near West­ern and hilly ar­eas. . Gusty winds and street flood­ing pos­si­ble near heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms.

Ex­pect a part­ly cloudy night with in­ter­mit­tent, light to mod­er­ate show­ers

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

A part­ly cloudy/cloudy morn­ing with oc­ca­sion­al show­ers and the risk of the heav­ier show­er in a few ar­eas would grad­u­al­ly im­prove to give a sun­ny af­ter­noon. Most­ly fair weath­er tonight.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 24.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 23.8ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Mod­er­ate

Waves: Up to 1.5 m, oc­ca­sion­al­ly up to 2.0 m in the Lee­wards, in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Thurs­day 18 Au­gust 2022 = 4.8 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 111.2 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Thurs­day 18 Au­gust 2022 = 0.2 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 148.4 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:23 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 09:54 AM 09:41 PM

LOW 03:35 AM 03:12 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 10:21 AM 09:41 PM

LOW 03:43 AM 03:29 PM

