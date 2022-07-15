Weather Forecast – Friday 15 July 2022

…for Today until Midnight
The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period: today until midnight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE WINDWARD ISLANDS
Today, there will be cloudy to overcast conditions accompanied by periods of light to moderate showers or rain. There also is the high (70%) chance of thunderstorm activity in varying areas. These conditions are expected to continue intermittently overnight.
Be advised that gusty winds and street/flash flooding are likely near heavy downpours.
At present, an Adverse Weather Alert / YELLOW LEVEL is in effect.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Weather conditions will be partly cloudy and breezy at times with isolated showers. Mostly fair weather tonight.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum – 24.8ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum – 28.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum – 25.6ºC
Forecast Maximum – 28.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Moderate
Waves: 1.5 m to 2.0 m, occasionally up to 2.5 m near the Windwards in open waters;
Below 1.0 m but choppy at times in sheltered areas
Please note: Spring Tides are in effect until Saturday 16 July 2022. Marine interests are advised to exercise caution, especially during high tides.
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Thursday 14 July 2022 = 0.3 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 122.1 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Thursday 14 July 2022 = trace amounts
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 68.4 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:51 AM
Sunset: 6:32 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 04:46 AM 06:00 PM
LOW 11:24 AM 11:32 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 04:24 AM 05:36 PM
LOW 11:14 AM 11:12 PM
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian