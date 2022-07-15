Weather Forecast – Friday 15 July 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

…for To­day un­til Mid­night

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od: to­day un­til mid­night …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

To­day, there will be cloudy to over­cast con­di­tions ac­com­pa­nied by pe­ri­ods of light to mod­er­ate show­ers or rain. There al­so is the high (70%) chance of thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty in vary­ing ar­eas. These con­di­tions are ex­pect­ed to con­tin­ue in­ter­mit­tent­ly overnight.

Be ad­vised that gusty winds and street/flash flood­ing are like­ly near heavy down­pours.

At present, an Ad­verse Weath­er Alert / YEL­LOW LEV­EL is in ef­fect.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Weath­er con­di­tions will be part­ly cloudy and breezy at times with iso­lat­ed show­ers. Most­ly fair weath­er tonight.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum – 24.8ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum – 28.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum – 25.6ºC

Fore­cast Max­i­mum – 28.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Mod­er­ate

Waves: 1.5 m to 2.0 m, oc­ca­sion­al­ly up to 2.5 m near the Wind­wards in open wa­ters;

Be­low 1.0 m but chop­py at times in shel­tered ar­eas

Please note: Spring Tides are in ef­fect un­til Sat­ur­day 16 Ju­ly 2022. Ma­rine in­ter­ests are ad­vised to ex­er­cise cau­tion, es­pe­cial­ly dur­ing high tides.

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Thurs­day 14 Ju­ly 2022 = 0.3 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 122.1 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Thurs­day 14 Ju­ly 2022 = trace amounts

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 68.4 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:51 AM

Sun­set: 6:32 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 04:46 AM 06:00 PM

LOW 11:24 AM 11:32 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 04:24 AM 05:36 PM

LOW 11:14 AM 11:12 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

