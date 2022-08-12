Weather Forecast – Friday 12 August 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice to 06:00 am, to­day, cov­er­ing the pe­ri­od to­day un­til mid­night …

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO, THE WIND­WARD IS­LANDS AND THE SOUTH­ERN LEE­WARDS

Pre­dom­i­nant­ly hot and sun­ny con­di­tions across most ar­eas to­day, with show­ers de­vel­op­ing dur­ing the late morn­ing to mid-af­ter­noon pe­ri­od in vary­ing lo­cal­i­ties. There is the high (70%) chance of a few heavy show­ers or thun­der­storms dur­ing the ear­ly af­ter­noon, main­ly over west­ern ar­eas of Trinidad.

Please note: Gusty winds, street and flash flood­ing may ac­com­pa­ny heavy show­ers and thun­der­storms.

Tonight, clear con­di­tions with one or two show­ers dur­ing the ear­ly night-time.

THE NORTH­ERN LEE­WARDS

Sun­ny, hazy and breezy weath­er to­day, with a few brisk show­ers in a few ar­eas.

Tonight, con­di­tions will be cool and breezy.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 33.0ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum 25.0ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum 32.0ºC

SEAS

Seas: Slight to Mod­er­ate

Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m in open wa­ters;

Near calm in shel­tered ar­eas

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm Thurs­day 11 Au­gust 2022 = 0.2 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 87.2 mm

Crown Point

24-Hours Rain­fall (mm) end­ing 2:00 pm, Thurs­day 11 Au­gust 2022 = 3.9 mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) = 62.3 mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:56 AM

Sun­set: 6:25 PM

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH 03:48 AM 04:54 PM

LOW 10:21 AM 10:31 PM

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH 03:30 AM 04:29 PM

LOW 10:12 AM 10:11 PM

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

