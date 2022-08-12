Weather Forecast – Friday 12 August 2022

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service to 06:00 am, today, covering the period today until midnight …
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO, THE WINDWARD ISLANDS AND THE SOUTHERN LEEWARDS
Predominantly hot and sunny conditions across most areas today, with showers developing during the late morning to mid-afternoon period in varying localities. There is the high (70%) chance of a few heavy showers or thunderstorms during the early afternoon, mainly over western areas of Trinidad.
Please note: Gusty winds, street and flash flooding may accompany heavy showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight, clear conditions with one or two showers during the early night-time.
THE NORTHERN LEEWARDS
Sunny, hazy and breezy weather today, with a few brisk showers in a few areas.
Tonight, conditions will be cool and breezy.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 33.0ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum 25.0ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum 32.0ºC
SEAS
Seas: Slight to Moderate
Waves: 1.0 m to 1.5 m in open waters;
Near calm in sheltered areas
RAINFALL
Piarco
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm Thursday 11 August 2022 = 0.2 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 87.2 mm
Crown Point
24-Hours Rainfall (mm) ending 2:00 pm, Thursday 11 August 2022 = 3.9 mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) = 62.3 mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:56 AM
Sunset: 6:25 PM
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH 03:48 AM 04:54 PM
LOW 10:21 AM 10:31 PM
Scarborough
HIGH 03:30 AM 04:29 PM
LOW 10:12 AM 10:11 PM
