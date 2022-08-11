Weather Forecast for tonight and tomorrow

The following is a bulletin issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS):
FOR THE PERIOD TONIGHT AND TOMORROW TRINIDAD:
Tonight: Generally fair apart from isolated showers.
Tomorrow: An initially hot and sunny morning will give way to periods of cloudiness and showers by midday. There is also a medium (60%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Street flooding and isolated flash flooding events are likely. Gusty winds are also possible.
TOBAGO AND THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES:
Tonight & Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy at times with showers over few areas. SEAS: Slight – Moderate
WAVES: IN OPEN WATERS: Up to 1.3m
IN SHELTERED AREAS: Below 0.5m; Choppy near showers.
Tonight’s Forecast Minimum Temperature Piarco 24°C Crown Point 25°C
Tomorrow’s Forecast Maximum Temperature Piarco 33°C Cron Point 32°C
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian