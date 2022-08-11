Weather Forecast for tonight and tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a bul­letin is­sued by the Trinidad and To­ba­go Me­te­o­ro­log­i­cal Ser­vice (TTMS):

FOR THE PE­RI­OD TONIGHT AND TO­MOR­ROW TRINIDAD:

Tonight: Gen­er­al­ly fair apart from iso­lat­ed show­ers.

To­mor­row: An ini­tial­ly hot and sun­ny morn­ing will give way to pe­ri­ods of cloudi­ness and show­ers by mid­day. There is al­so a medi­um (60%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Street flood­ing and iso­lat­ed flash flood­ing events are like­ly. Gusty winds are al­so pos­si­ble.

TO­BA­GO AND THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES:

Tonight & To­mor­row:

Part­ly cloudy at times with show­ers over few ar­eas. SEAS: Slight – Mod­er­ate

WAVES: IN OPEN WA­TERS: Up to 1.3m

IN SHEL­TERED AR­EAS: Be­low 0.5m; Chop­py near show­ers.

Tonight’s Fore­cast Min­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 24°C Crown Point 25°C

To­mor­row’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum Tem­per­a­ture Pi­ar­co 33°C Cron Point 32°C

