Weather Forecast for July 17

The following is the bulletin issued by the Met Service Sunday 17 July 2022 at 10:00 am.
TRINIDAD, TOBAGO AND THE SOURTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS
Partly cloudy/cloudy with periods of showers. There is also a medium – high (60 – 70%) chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Tonight will be generally settled apart from lingering showers in a few areas. Adverse Weather Alert #5 (Yellow Level) is in effect.
THE REMAINDER OF THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy at times with the likelihood of showers over few areas.
TEMPERATURE
Piarco
Last Night’s Minimum – 24.0 ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum – 30.0 ºC
Crown Point
Last Night’s Minimum – 24.0 ºC
Today’s Forecast Maximum – 29.0 ºC
SEAS
Seas: Moderate
Waves: Near 2.0m IN OPEN WATERS
Below 1.0m; Occasionally choppy IN SHLTD AREAS
RAINFALL
Piarco: 2.4mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) for Piarco: 187.1mm
Crown Point: 6.0mm
Monthly Cumulative (2pm – 2pm) for Crown Point: 100.6mm
SUNRISE AND SUNSET
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 6:32 p.m.
TIDES
Port of Spain
HIGH
06:31 a.m.
07:30 p.m.
LOW
12:26 a.m.
12:57 p.m.
Scarborough
HIGH
06:14 a.m.
07:12 p.m.
LOW
12:08 a.m.
12:53 p.m.
