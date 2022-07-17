Weather Forecast for July 17

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is the bul­letin is­sued by the Met Ser­vice Sun­day 17 Ju­ly 2022 at 10:00 am.

TRINIDAD, TO­BA­GO AND THE SOUR­TH­ERN WIND­WARD IS­LANDS

Part­ly cloudy/cloudy with pe­ri­ods of show­ers. There is al­so a medi­um – high (60 – 70%) chance of iso­lat­ed thun­der­storm ac­tiv­i­ty. Tonight will be gen­er­al­ly set­tled apart from lin­ger­ing show­ers in a few ar­eas. Ad­verse Weath­er Alert #5 (Yel­low Lev­el) is in ef­fect.

THE RE­MAIN­DER OF THE LESS­ER AN­TILLES

Part­ly cloudy at times with the like­li­hood of show­ers over few ar­eas.

TEM­PER­A­TURE

Pi­ar­co

Last Night’s Min­i­mum – 24.0 ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum – 30.0 ºC

Crown Point

Last Night’s Min­i­mum – 24.0 ºC

To­day’s Fore­cast Max­i­mum – 29.0 ºC

SEAS

Seas: Mod­er­ate

Waves: Near 2.0m IN OPEN WA­TERS

Be­low 1.0m; Oc­ca­sion­al­ly chop­py IN SHLTD AR­EAS

RAIN­FALL

Pi­ar­co: 2.4mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) for Pi­ar­co: 187.1mm

Crown Point: 6.0mm

Month­ly Cu­mu­la­tive (2pm – 2pm) for Crown Point: 100.6mm

SUN­RISE AND SUN­SET

Sun­rise: 5:51 a.m.

Sun­set: 6:32 p.m.

TIDES

Port of Spain

HIGH

06:31 a.m.

07:30 p.m.

LOW

12:26 a.m.

12:57 p.m.

Scar­bor­ough

HIGH

06:14 a.m.

07:12 p.m.

LOW

12:08 a.m.

12:53 p.m.

