WEATHER (6:00 PM Oct 31): Cloudiness, scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms expected next 24 to 48 hrs

Weak unstable conditions associated with a trough system are expected to result in an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours. Breezy and slightly hazy conditions will also be evident. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant.

Moderate to rough sea conditions are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and people living near the coast, particularly the eastern coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

