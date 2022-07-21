WEATHER (6:00 PM, July 20): Scattered showers, possible thunderstorms expected tonight into tomorrow as Tropical wave passes in the area

Entornointeligente.com /

A tropical wave is expected to continue to generate an increase in moisture and instability across the Lesser Antilles during tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are expected across Dominica during the period. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution. However, a gradual drying out of the atmosphere can be expected by tomorrow as the day progresses.

An increase in Dust haze concentrations will be evident across the area over the next few days. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft in eastern coastal waters. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the eastern coast are advised to exercise some caution. A slight increase in wave height to near 8.0ft is likely by Thursday afternoon.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com