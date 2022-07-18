WEATHER (6:00 PM, July 17): Cloudy conditions, few showers during next 24 hrs, tropical wave expected by Tuesday

Entornointeligente.com /

A high pressure system is the dominant feature across the majority of the lesser Antilles, fair to occasionally cloudy conditions and a few showers can be expected over the next 24 hours. A tropical wave currently in the Atlantic Ocean is approaching the region and expected to start affecting the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A gradual reduction in dust haze concentrations will be evident over the next 24 hours. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking near 8.0ft in eastern coastal waters. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

