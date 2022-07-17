WEATHER (6:00 PM, July 16): Cloudiness, showers, possible thunderstorms during next 24 hrs

Entornointeligente.com /

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave are expected to maintain increased cloudiness, showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across the southern portion of the region, during the next 24 hours. Showers are expected to linger over parts of the island into tomorrow morning.

Dust haze in varying concentrations will continue to be evident over the area throughout the weekend. People with respiratory sensitivities should take precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking near 8.0ft in eastern coastal waters. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

