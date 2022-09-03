WEATHER (6:00 p.m., September 2): Cloudiness, showers, isolated thunderstorms tonight

Entornointeligente.com /

An area of low pressure will continue to affect the central and northern portions of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica, during the next 12 to 24 hours. Periods of cloudiness with showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across parts of the island during the period. Elevated moisture levels and weak atmospheric instability are expected to linger into the coming week.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 48 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft in eastern coastal waters.

