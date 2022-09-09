WEATHER (6:00 AM, September 9): Trough system with cloudiness, showers, thunderstorms affecting area next 12-24 hours

Entornointeligente.com /

Early morning shower in the southwest of Dominica, Friday Sept 9, 2022 A trough system is expected to affect the area during the next 12 to 24 hours. Additionally, elevated moisture levels, light winds and daytime heating can help support periods of cloudiness, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the island. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert, in the event of isolated, heavy showers.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure being monitored in the central Tropical Atlantic for further development is not expected to become a direct threat to the region.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft. Northerly swells are expected to impact the northern through eastern coastline from this afternoon.

