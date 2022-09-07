WEATHER (6:00 AM, September 7): Increased cloudiness, showers, possible thunderstorms this afternoon; area of low pressure being monitored

Entornointeligente.com /

A line of moisture trailing now Hurricane Earl, along with a trough, is expected to affect the area from this afternoon into tonight. Additionally, light winds and strong daytime heating can be expected to help support an increase in cloudiness with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across parts of Dominica during the period. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert, in the event of isolated, heavy showers.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure being monitored for development in the eastern Tropical Atlantic is expected to approach the northern portion of the island chain over the weekend.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 5.0ft

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com